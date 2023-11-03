HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Schnuck Markets Inc. has recalled Schnuck’s-brand applesauce pouches after the supplier notified the company of elevated levels of lead found in the cinnamon raw material used by Austrofood SAS, the manufacturer of the applesauce cinnamon pouches.

Affected products may be returned to the Schnucks or Eatwell Market store of purchase for a refund. Schnucks and Eatwell Markets customers are urged to check for the following UPC codes on the indicated products:

Schnucks Cinnamon Applesauce Pouch – 12 pk.; UPC: 4131801152

Schnucks Cinnamon Applesauce Pouch – 4 pk.; UPC: 4131801155

Schnucks Applesauce Pouch Variety – 20 pk.; UPC: 4131801157

The recall does not affect Schnucks stores in the Rockford, Illinois area, DeKalb, Illinois or Janesville, Wisconsin.