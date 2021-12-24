Scientists find dozens of new planets

NATIONAL (WEHT) – Astronomers have discovered dozens of new “rogue” planets.

“Rogue planets” are free-floating planets that don’t orbit a star. Researchers found a collection of at least 70 exo-planets that were found in a patch of space about 420 light-years from earth. Some of these planets are the size of Jupiter.

Scientists say that these findings reveal that rogue planets are common throughout the Milky Way galaxy, and they may even outnumber normal planets that orbit stars. There are as many as 170 rogue planets in space, but this is the largest group of exo-planets ever found.