Self Financial: Top 10 money lies we tell our loved ones and ourselves

If Trump lied on his taxes, he’s not alone. A new survey by Self Financial shows 13.4 percent of Americans admit they’ve not been completely honest with their tax filings.

Self Financial surveyed 2,600 U.S. residents in 25 major cities to find out how honest they are with others when it comes to money.

It turns out, lying on a tax return is the 9th most common money related lie in America, and 13.4 percent of Americans are dishonest with their tax returns.

Men (15.1%) are more likely to lie on their tax returns than women (11.7%). Baby Boomers (13.9%) are the generation most likely to lie on their tax returns, followed by Gen X (12.8%), Millennials (9.9%) and Gen Z (7.2%).

Parents (25.6%) are almost five times more likely to lie to the IRS than non-parents (5.8%).

So what other money lies do people tell?

Read the full report for a look at who is most likely to tell each lie and possible reasons why.