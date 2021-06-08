Sen. Braun introduces bill to prevent gun control during an emergency

INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana Senator Mike Braun introduced a bill that would stop President Joe Biden from declaring an emergency to enact gun control.

The Right to Protect and Bear Arms Act would prevent the president or the Secretary of Health and Human Services from declaring gun violence a public health emergency where it would open up a broad set of powers for President Biden.

Senator Braun’s bill would also prevent any government official from prohibiting the manufacturing, sale or transfer of guns and ammunition during a disaster or emergency.