HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Senator Mike Braun joined senators Marsha Blackburn and J.D. Vance in calling for a Special Counsel to investigate allegations of wrongdoing by Hunter Biden, President Biden and his family in their business dealings.

Officials say as reported in the New York Post, “[The letter comes] a day after Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) revealed that the Ukrainian businessman who allegedly paid $5 million apiece to Joe and Hunter Biden in 2015 and 2016 claimed to keep 17 audio recordings of the president and first son as ‘insurance.’”

The full letter is below.

6.13.23-Letter-to-AG-Garland-re-Biden-Special-CounselDownload