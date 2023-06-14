HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Senator Mike Braun joined senators Marsha Blackburn and J.D. Vance in calling for a Special Counsel to investigate allegations of wrongdoing by Hunter Biden, President Biden and his family in their business dealings.

Officials say as reported in the New York Post, “[The letter comes] a day after Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) revealed that the Ukrainian businessman who allegedly paid $5 million apiece to Joe and Hunter Biden in 2015 and 2016 claimed to keep 17 audio recordings of the president and first son as ‘insurance.’”

The full letter is below.