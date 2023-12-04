HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – U.S. Senator Mike Braun joined Senator Marco Rubio and colleagues to send a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to restrict travel between the U.S. and China until more is known about a disease allegedly connected to China.

Sen. Braun released this statement:

“At this moment, the world faces another unknown pathogen emanating from the PRC that could spread to other countries, including the United States. The PRC has reported an increase in this mystery illness—which it claims to be pneumonia caused by known pathogens—since mid-October. This illness reportedly is a special hazard for children and has overrun hospitals in the north of the country. The World Health Organization (WHO) says it is unclear if the disease is due to an overall increase in respiratory infections or separate events. If history is any indication, we have cause to be concerned.

“[W]e should not wait for the WHO to take action given its track record of slavish deference to the [Chinese Communist Party]. We must take the necessary steps to protect the health of Americans, and our economy. That means we should immediately restrict travel between the United States and the [People’s Republic of China] until we know more about the dangers posed by this new illness. A ban on travel now could save our country from death, lockdowns, mandates, and further outbreaks later.”