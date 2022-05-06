INDIANA (WEHT) – Senator Mike Braun is interested in giving parents more say in what their kids see on television.

Senator Braun joined a group of Republican senators in a letter to the TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board asking them to “ensure the rating criteria helps parents be informed about mature content before it is displayed to their children.” The letter also claims that “gender dysphoria has become sensationalized in the popular media and television,” and asks the board to consider how it rates sexually related, violent and obscene materials to ensure it is applied without political bias. The letter states that Telecommunications Act of 1996 requires TV manufacturers to establish a technology that would allow blocking of programs based on category ratings in its set receivers.

A copy of the letter can be read here.

The Indiana Democratic Party reacted with, “Mike Braun sure seems to care a lot about other peoples’ love lives — from telling LGBTQ Hoosiers how they should act to believing that interracial marriages should be voided.”