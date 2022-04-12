SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) had something to say about the issuance of an emergency waiver to allow the use of E15 gasoline in the summer of 2022. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, E15 is “gasoline blended with 10.5% to 15% ethanol.”

Senator Durbin said, “Illinoisans have been hit hard by the spike in record-breaking gas prices. Thankfully, today’s announcement will allow our energy sector to use more biofuels like ethanol, known to be a reliable energy solution that supports American farmers as well.”

Sen. Durbin continued, “I’ve been a continuous advocate of this approach to our nation’s recent fuel crisis, and I’m relieved to see the White House take this action that will offer consumers relief and more affordable, cleaner options at the pump.”

The press release says that in March, Durbin was part of a bipartisan letter to President Biden urging him to permit the year-round sale of E15 in order to reduce U.S. dependence on foreign energy, particularly as the U.S. freezes imports of Russian oil and natural gas.