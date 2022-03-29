WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – In a speech on the Senate floor, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, rebutted Senate Republicans’ misrepresentations of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record, says a press release.

“Last week the Senate Judiciary Committee was busy. We met for over 30 hours to consider the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court. During the meeting of the Committee, hundreds of questions were posed to Judge Jackson… ” Senator Durbin said. “But it appears some of our Republican colleagues are more reluctant to support her at this moment… They say they don’t have any questions about her qualifications or experience… Unfortunately, some of the members of the Committee misrepresented her record on several issues, and I’d like to try to set it straight at this moment.”

In terms of Judge Jackson’s judicial philosophy, Sen. Durbin said, “What she said over and over again at the hearing was ‘I believe in judicial restraint.’ I think that’s exactly what we need in a judge, personally. That’s exactly what you’ll find when you review the hundreds of opinions that she has written to date.”

Sen. Durbin noted that Sen. Mitch McConnell was especially interested in Judge Jackson’s stance on “judicial packing,” a concept in which is related to increasing the number of Justices on the Supreme Court. Sen. Durbin said, “So when it came to Senator McConnell’s opposition to Judge Jackson because she said it’s a policy matter to be decided by Congress… Senator McConnell went on to say that disqualified her… Well, you might ask Senator McConnell, how did the previous nominee, Amy Coney Barrett… how did she answer this probing threshold question when it came to the future composition of the Supreme Court? She said virtually, exactly what Judge Jackson said… That was an acceptable answer with Amy Coney Barrett, but for Senator McConnell, it’s an unacceptable answer when it comes to Judge Jackson.”

Sen. Durbin pushed back on claims that Judge Jackson is “soft on crime,” including her previous work as a federal public defender and representation of detainees at Guantanamo Bay, says a press release. “Some of them were opposed to Judge Jackson because she represented detainees at Guantanamo Bay. That’s curious because these same lawmakers once claimed that judicial nominees should not be held accountable for the views and actions of their clients.” He also brought up the belief that some people had about Judge Jackson being “soft on crime.” Sen. Durbin said, “Finally, some of our Republican colleagues have accused Judge Jackson of being ‘soft on crime’… to claim… that somehow Judge Jackson was soft when it came to child predators or endangering children is just inaccurate and, frankly, insulting… Judge Jackson is well within the judicial mainstream of 70 to 80 percent of [sentences by] federal judges when it comes to child pornography offenders. Not out of the mainstream—in it. And she put many behind bars for decades.”

Sen. Durbin concluded, “Judge Jackson’s forthright responses showed the American public why she deserves this historic opportunity. She is a brilliant jurist, evenhanded, with a model temperament… I’m honored to support Judge Jackson. I look forward to our Judiciary Committee vote on her nomination next Monday.”