NATIONAL (WEHT) – David Popp, Communications Director for Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, issued the following statement in regard to Sen. McConnell’s injuries.

Popp said, “Leader McConnell’s concussion recovery is proceeding well and the Leader was discharged from the hospital today. At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home.”

Popp noted that over the course of treatment this weekend, McConnell’s medical team discovered that he also suffered a minor rib fracture on Wednesday, for which he is also being treated.