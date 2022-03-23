WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Mitch McConnell spoke on the former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright’s passing.

“Secretary Albright’s remarkable, pathbreaking life took her from fleeing Soviet communism as a young girl with her family to helping steer American global leadership from the commanding heights of public service half a century later.” Said Sen. McConnell.

Sen. McConnell went on to say, “You didn’t have to share every one of Secretary Albright’s policy views to appreciate her dedicated leadership on behalf of our nation. I genuinely enjoyed the times we got to work together on shared interests including the ongoing project of helping secure a democratic future for the people of Burma. Secretary Albright understood keenly that the United States of America is a global power with global interests and global responsibilities and must act accordingly.”