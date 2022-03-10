WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – U.S. Senator and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Member Rand Paul (R-KY) urged the Senate to support his bipartisan joint resolution of disapproval to block a proposed $2.2 billion U.S. arms sale to Egypt, says his press office.

“The United States cannot proudly affirm human rights to be at the center of our foreign policy, while it arms a regime at war with its own people,” said Dr. Paul. “That is why I forced the Senate to vote on a resolution that would cancel the latest military sale to Egypt’s criminal masters. Partially taking away some military aid while offering new sales is weakness in the face of repression. Mere slaps on the wrist cannot hide the inescapable fact that the United States has handsomely rewarded Egypt as it degenerated into one of the most autocratic places on the globe. America should in no uncertain terms demonstrate that we will no longer strengthen a strongman.”

“The Senate should block this arms sale because of the ongoing human rights violations by the Egyptian government,” said Raed Jarrar, Advocacy Director for Democracy in the Arab World Now (DAWN). “Just last month, the Biden administration cut over $100 million in military aid to Egypt because of its shameful human rights record. The State Department’s most recent human rights report on Egypt lists horrific crimes, including extrajudicial killings, forced disappearance, torture, politically motivated reprisal against individuals located outside the country, and indefinite detention of tens of thousands of political prisoners. It is time to send a clear message to Egypt and other governments: the U.S. will not provide weapons to dictators and abusive regimes anywhere around the world.”

According to a press release from Sen. Paul’s press office, since 2009 the United States has sold Egypt billions in fighter aircraft, tanks, and armored vehicles. The United States has also sold millions in missiles, munitions, military technology, and naval craft, says the release. Sen. Paul’s press office also says that the U.S. also gives Egypt $1.3 billion in military aid annually. Of that, Congress has put human-rights-related conditions on $300 million, and the Biden administration decided to withhold $130 million due to human rights concerns, says the press release. Sen. Paul’s press office says that shortly after choosing to withhold the military assistance, the Biden administration said it was going to have two separate arms sales to Egypt worth over $2 billion.