HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Senator Rand Paul released the 2023 edition of his Festivus report on Friday, criticizing members of both parties in Congress for an increase in national debt.

The report highlights $900 billion in spending that Senator Paul said was wasted during the year of 2023. According to Senator Paul, this includes $659 billion in interest payments after the government overspent by $1.7 trillion in the 2023 fiscal year.

“Who’s to blame for our crushing level of debt?” asks Senator Paul. “Everybody. This year, members of both parties in Congress voted to raise the debt ceiling, which empowered the government to borrow an unlimited amount of money until 2024. As Congress spends to reward its favored industries and pet projects, the American taxpayers are forced to pay the price through record high inflation and crippling interest.”

The document highlights other examples of what Senator Paul describes as wasteful spending, including $3.7 million spent studying gambling habits in monkeys, $12 million in research on sleep patterns of monkeys after they were given methamphetamine and a USDA backed study measuring the rectal temperatures of Labrador dogs after a walk on a summer day.

You can read Senator Paul’s full report in the window below:

