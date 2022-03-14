WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – Sen. Rand Paul has proposed an amendment that could reform the office that Dr. Fauci currently holds.

“We’ve learned a lot over the past two years, but one lesson in particular is that no one person should be deemed “dictator-in-chief.” No one person should have unilateral authority to make decisions for millions of Americans,” said Dr. Paul. Dr. Paul said this amendment was intended to “eliminate Dr. Anthony Fauci’s position as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and divide his power into three separate new institutes.” Sen. Paul says that this move will “create accountability and oversight into a taxpayer funded position.”

The press release says that Dr. Paul’s amendment would immediately eliminate Dr. Fauci’s position and replace it with three new directors of the following new institutes:

National Institute of Allergic Diseases National Institute of Infectious Diseases National Institute of Immunologic Diseases

The press release says that each of these three institutes will be led by a director who is appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate for a 5-year term. The press release says that this amendment also aligns with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’s (NIAID) existing mission statement, which starts out with “NIAID conducts and supports basic and applied research to better understand, treat, and ultimately prevent infectious, immunologic, and allergic diseases.”