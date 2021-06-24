Senate passes Growing Climate Solutions Act

(WEHT) – The U.S. Senate passed a bill to help farmers, ranchers and foresters reduce greenhouse gasses.

Indiana Senator Mike Braun helped introduce the Growing Climate Solutions Act. It helps farmers, ranchers and foresters understand and access carbon markets while boosting farm income. It also helps producers to generate and sell carbon credits by creating a certification program through the Department of Agriculture.

“Farmers have always led the way on protecting our environment, and the Growing Climate Solutions Act helps them get paid for their sustainable practices through voluntary carbon credit markets,” said Senator Braun. “Hoosiers want real-world solutions, and Growing Climate Solutions is a bipartisan, common-sense, pro-jobs win that farmers, industry leaders, and conservationists can all support, all without growing the government or adding to our deficit.”

The U.S. House is currently working on its own version of the bill.