Senate to vote on challenge to Biden vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (WEHT) – Indiana Senator Mike Braun is leading the challenge against President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private businesses in the Senate.

Senate Republicans filed the challenge under the Congressional Review Act, which allows congress to roll back an executive branch order. The challenge is up for a vote in the Senate on Wednesday.

Senator Braun says it’s likely to pass because he has secured votes from all 50 Senate Republicans and two Democratic senators. If it passes, it will then head to the House.