(WEHT) – The U.S. Senate unanimously passed Senator Rand Paul and Senator Cory Booker’s bipartisan FDA Modernization Act 2.0 on Wednesday to end animal testing mandates.

According to a release from Senator Paul’s office, the legislation ends “an outdated FDA mandate” that experimental drugs must be tested on animals before they are used on humans in clinical trials. The bill would not ban animal testing outright, but would allow the option for drug sponsors to use alternative methods where they are suitable.

“The FDA Modernization Act 2.0 will accelerate innovation and get safer, more effective drugs to market more quickly by cutting red tape that is not supported by current science, and I’m proud to have led the charge,” said Senator Rand Paul. “The passage of this bipartisan bill is a step toward ending the needless suffering and death of animal test subjects – which I’m glad both Republicans and Democrats can agree needs to end.”

Last October, Dr. Rand Paul and Senator Cory Booker introduced the first FDA Modernization Act. The FDA Modernization Act 2.0 will now head to the U.S. House of Representatives.