WASHINGTON (WEHT) – Senator Mike Braun introduced a federal budget to fight inflation on Tuesday. Senator Braun describes “The Braun Budget” as “a balanced federal budget designed to throw the brakes on out-of-control government spending, fight inflation by bringing expenses and revenue into balance over 10 years, and unleash American prosperity by making the Trump tax cuts permanent.”

Under the Congressional Budget Act, if the Senate Budget Committee fails to report a budget resolution by April 15, any senator can introduce their own budget and receive a vote on the senate floor. Senator Braun says the budget would balance expenses and revenues over 10 years and save over $4.5 trillion by capping total spending and dialing back to 17.5% of potential GDP.

The full text of the proposed bill can be read here.