WASHINGTON D.C. (WEHT) – Senator Mike Braun released a statement on Tuesday after President Biden announced his decision to ban Russian oil imports.

In the statement, Senator Braun said he is glad President Biden has come around to shutting down Russian energy imports, but also said that gas prices were already going up before the invasion because the Biden administration “strangled American energy.”

“We must replace Russian oil and gas with energy made in America – not Venezuela, not Iran, not Saudi Arabia – AMERICA,” said Senator Braun.