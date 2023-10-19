HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Il.) released a statement after President Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the United States’ response to the ongoing conflicts in Israel and Ukraine.

In the statement, Senator Durbin said, “Thank you, Mr. President, for reminding America that we have a singular role in the world fighting against terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like the infamous war criminal, Vladimir Putin.”

“We are fortunate to have a President who knows the lessons of history and is determined to maintain America’s indispensable leadership role while upholding our values.”