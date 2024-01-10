HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On Wednesday, Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Il.) criticized the Food and Drug Administration over their tobacco policies.

Durbin pointed out the FDA’s failure to protect children from vaping, which he calls “unacceptable”. The senator is calling for the Biden administration to quickly implement a rule to ban the production and sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

“I went to the floor of the Senate today and said enough is enough,” says Durbin. “For the sake of our kids, (the) FDA needs to act…I think it’s time for these flavored cigarettes to come off the market at all levels.”

Senator Durbin has repeatedly criticized the FDA for its long-overdue review of pre-market tobacco from e-cigarette manufacturers, which had a federal court deadline in September of 2021.