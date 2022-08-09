WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), has asked both President Joe Biden and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to issue waivers authorizing unspent COVID-19 relief funds to repair and rebuild homes and businesses damaged within a federally-declared disaster area.

Senator Paul’s press office says he originally announced his intent to ask for these waivers during a press availability this morning in Perry County, Kentucky, after receiving an update from first responders and local officials on the status of rebuilding efforts following the devastating flooding across eastern Kentucky.

As Dr. Paul writes in his letters, “Such waivers would not only immediately benefit flood victims in eastern Kentucky, it would also help those western Kentuckians who were impacted by last winter’s tornado outbreak.”

You can read Dr. Paul’s letter to President Biden here and his letter to Governor Beshear here.