WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – Senator Rand Paul introduced an act on Tuesday that would affect spending legislation.

A news release says Sen. Paul introduced the Government Shutdown Prevention Act on February 7. A news release says the bill incentivizes Congress to properly consider and debate spending legislation in the future, as it would immediately cut spending if government funding deadlines are missed.

Officials say instead of Congress risking government shutting down operations, Sen. Paul’s plan would keep government open but institute a one percent cut to then-current funding levels for any agency, program, and activity that Congress failed to fund. Sen. Paul says funding would be reduced by another one percent every 90 days thereafter that an agreement is still not enacted.

The news release says currently, Congress does not face any consequences for failing to pass appropriations bills on time, which has helped lead to it pursuing procrastination over prudence and risking shutdowns due to impasses.

Sen. Paul said, “My Government Shutdown Prevention Act would help ensure Congress starts hitting its deadlines, making it a more responsible steward of the American people’s resources.”

You can read the bill below.