KENTUCKY (WEHT) Kentucky Senator Rand Paul released the eighth edition of his “Festivus Report” on Friday listing over $482 trillion in what he calls government waste.

Senator Paul highlighted spending from the Small Business Administration, which according to a report from the Office of the Inspector General paid $4.5 billion more in emergency Economic Injury Disaster Loan grants to sole proprietors and independent contractors than they were entitled to receive based on established policy. The report also lists incidents of COVID-19 relief funds being used outside of their intended purpose.

Senator Paul also highlighted multiple studies that involved animal testing. According to Senator Paul, the National Institutes of Health annually awarded Northeastern University over $3 million to study whether current drugs for aggressive youth suppress steroid-induced aggression. This study involved having hamsters injected with steroids as part of the testing. Senator Paul introduced the FDA Modernization Act to end animal testing mandates.

The smallest amount mentioned in the report was a $118,971 grant from the National Science Foundation to researchers at Georgia Tech to study if Thanos would have been able to snap his fingers while wearing the Infinity Gauntlet. The results of the study determined Thanos would not have been able to snap with metal armored fingers.

To read the full Festivus Report, click here.