WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) questioned the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) National Taxpayer Advocate during February 17’s Senate Finance Committee hearing on the IRS’s ongoing customer service challenges.

“Over the course of the pandemic my office has helped over a thousand Hoosier taxpayers, and yet we still have over 150 constituent cases outstanding with the IRS – and that number unfortunately grows daily. One of these cases is over two years old and still waiting on a resolution from the IRS. Roughly half of our current cases involve original 2020 unprocessed tax returns. We are already in the midst of the 2021 tax filing season, and the IRS has still not processed 2020 tax returns. My constituents are understandably quite frustrated. My staff are frustrated. I am frustrated,” said Senator Young during his opening remarks.

