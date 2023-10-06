HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – In a press release, the office of U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-In.) has announced that he has joined a group of more than 40 Senators in sending a letter to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

They are asking the Chairwoman to abandon her proposal to reinstate Obama-era regulations on the Internet. In their letter, the Senators say that following the repeal of those rules in 2017, numerous partisan claims were debunked and proven to be false.

“Re-imposing heavy-handed, public-utility regulations on the Internet would threaten the progress our country has made since 2017, and it would steer our country out of the fast lane and into a world of less competition, less choice, less investment, slower speeds, and higher prices,” the letter states. “Further, the FCC lacks this statutory authority over broadband Internet access. Any attempt by the FCC to reinstate net neutrality regulations and the onerous rules of Title II on Internet service providers will not survive judicial review. The FCC has pushed net neutrality and already lost in court – more than once – and two of President Obama’s former solicitors general have warned that reclassification by the FCC cannot survive the major questions doctrine.”

In addition to Senator Young, Republican Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul of Kentucky signed this letter. You can view the Senators’ letter here.