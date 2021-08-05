Senator Young leads efforts to reinstate Congress’ war powers

(WEHT) – Senator Todd Young introduced legislation to reassert Congress’ role to not only declare wars but also end them.

At a Senate committee hearing, lawmakers voted to repeal two measures giving open ended approval for military action in Iraq. The two measures from 1991 and 2002 would no longer allow the president to take immediate action against the country to prevent an attack in the U.S.

Senator Young says the measures have been misinterpreted in recent history. Senator Young says he hopes the repeals will go to a vote in front of the full Senate in the coming weeks.