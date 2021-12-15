Senators Braun and Cotton introduce pharmaceuticals bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) On Wednesday, Senators Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) and Mike Braun (R-Indiana) introduced the Anyone But China Safe Drugs Act (ABC Safe Drugs Act).

The bill would involve the tracking of:

  • Require the FDA to create a list of active pharmaceutical ingredients & all drugs that are produced outside the United States, and which are considered critical
  • Ban pharmaceutical purchases from China and redirect supply needs away from China in a phase-out process expected to take 2 years
  • Improve transparency in medical supply chains, including required labeling that indicates the country of origin for all active ingredients

“The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly demonstrated why we cannot continue to rely so heavily on communist China for lifesaving medications. I am proud to join Senator Cotton on this legislation that will ban the use of federal funds for the purchase of drugs manufactured in China and add more much-needed transparency to our drug supply chain” said Senator Mike Braun.

