Senators Braun and Cotton introduce pharmaceuticals bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) On Wednesday, Senators Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) and Mike Braun (R-Indiana) introduced the Anyone But China Safe Drugs Act (ABC Safe Drugs Act).
The bill would involve the tracking of:
- Require the FDA to create a list of active pharmaceutical ingredients & all drugs that are produced outside the United States, and which are considered critical
- Ban pharmaceutical purchases from China and redirect supply needs away from China in a phase-out process expected to take 2 years
- Improve transparency in medical supply chains, including required labeling that indicates the country of origin for all active ingredients
“The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly demonstrated why we cannot continue to rely so heavily on communist China for lifesaving medications. I am proud to join Senator Cotton on this legislation that will ban the use of federal funds for the purchase of drugs manufactured in China and add more much-needed transparency to our drug supply chain” said Senator Mike Braun.