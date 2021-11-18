Senators Rand Paul and Bernie Sanders work together to block arms sale in Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – Senators Rand Paul and Bernie Sanders are working together to block an arms sale to Saudi Arabia worth billions.

The Kentucky Republican and the former Democratic presidential candidate introduced a resolution of disapproval. Senator Paul says the sale includes 280 air-to-air missiles, 596 missile launchers among other weapons with an estimated cost of $650 billion.

Senator Paul says the sale could accelerate the arms race in the middle east, putting our military in danger.