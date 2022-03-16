NATIONAL (WEHT) – As people battle inflation, not only are they paying more for groceries, but they’re also getting less groceries. It’s called shrinkflation.

Doritos is the latest to announce it’s “cutting corners” as prices increase. And despite some reports, this isn’t new, and happens every time inflation soars. Experts say high prices are here to stay. The problem hitting a lot of Americans is that prices are rising, but salaries remain the same.

“Really the only thing you can do is cut back and that’s something that we see all the time in these Latin American countries that have run away inflations you know every five or 10 years, and very reminiscent of the US in the 1970s.” Says Lee Ohanian, Distinguished Professor of Economics at UCLA.

Experts say that name brand companies shrink products while keeping price, so they don’t lose customers to generic brands.