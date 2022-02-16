WASHINGTON, (WEHT) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Feb. 16 that Austin, Ind. establishment Morgan Foods is recalling approximately 2,205 pounds of Skyline Chili due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. Known allergens milk, wheat and soy are contained in the product and are not declared on the product label.

The cans labeled as chili product may actually contain cream of chicken soup and were produced on Dec. 21, 2021. The problem was discovered by consumers who reported to the company that the cans labeled as chili contained cream of chicken soup. The following product is subject to recall [View Labels]:

10.5 oz. cans containing “Skyline CHILI ORIGINIAL CHILI” with a lot code “L2121”, product code “CHC8T UPY” on the bottom of the can, and a best by date of Dec. 21, 2023. The cans are packed in trays marked as “Skyline Original Chili” with an expiration date of December 21, 2024.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “EST. 6806” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. The retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls when available.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Bridget Castellini, Wordsmith Communications, (513) 515-9673 or bcastellini@wordsworthweb.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at (888)MPHotline (888) 674-6854 or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/ for consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product.