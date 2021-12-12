Smiths Station Baby Born in Families Driveway

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – One Smiths Station family has quite the story to tell as they welcomed their baby girl. At 39 weeks and three days, Baby Evie, made plans to enter the world, plans a little different from what mom and dad anticipated.

7-pounds and 7-ounces, on December 7th, Baby Evie Eiland made quite the entrance. Some may say it was all gas and no breaks.

“I was scared at first, and then it went to extreme happiness and joy that she was okay, and mom was okay,” said Evies Dad, Dawayne Eiland.

Evie’s mom, Emily says, “the longer it goes on I start to think that it’s normal because she’s healthy, and people are like that’s not normal.”

Around four in the morning, with just the light from the car’s floorboard, Dewayne and Emily Eiland welcomed their daughter, on their driveway. Initial emotions: fear. With experience, dad quickly put on a new hat he had never worn before. “I was like oh my goodness, I have my wife’s and my daughters lives in my hands,” Eiland told News 3.

Dewayne put fear in the passenger seat and say natural instincts just kicked in when it came to taking care of his family. It was less than an hour from the time that Emily woke up from her water breaking to the moment they met their baby girl. With the shock, some moments are a blur from the not so traditional birth.

“I remember like her hanging on and I’m like you push and I’ll catch… ya know it was like a football wrapped in Vaseline, and I was like woah,” described Evie’s dad.

Emily being a RN says once she heard her baby girl cry there was some relief.

“He did amazing,” said Emily.

“All of us balling in the driveway, all three of us.” said Dawayne, remembering the moments after he delivered his own daughter

Shortly after EMS arrived all three were taken to Piedmont where mom and baby were healthy. Evie was welcomed home by her 4 siblings in the same place she made her grand entrance into the world. Dewayne and Emily experienced something that they will never forget and now the family will always have a story to tell on December 7th, when 7-pound 7-ounce Evie Eiland came into the world.