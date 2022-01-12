Some children’s robes are being recalled due to burn risks

NATIONAL (WEHT) – A recall has been issued for children’s robes that were bought through Amazon and from HulovoX, of Zhejiang in China.

From January 2021 to May 2021 there was a chance that people bought these robes through Amazon.com for about $30. About 3,500 of these robes were bought during this time period, although no injuries have been reported. The reason for the recall is that the robes fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries.

Those who have bought this product should immediately take the recalled robes away from children and stop using them. Consumers who purchased the garments from Amazon.com will be contacted through Amazon’s messaging platform and provided prepaid mailers to return the products for a refund. Consumers can also contact HulovoX to request a postage prepaid mailer to return the products for a full refund. More information can be found here.