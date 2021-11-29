Cauliflower recalled for “sometimes fatal” health risk to children and elderly

(FILE: FDA.gov) – Flagship Food Group Recalls Frozen Cauliflower Because of Possible Health Risk

(WEHT) — The FDA says Flagship Food Group is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of frozen cauliflower, TJ Farms Select brand, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The contaminant found is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Health officials say listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. They add that healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The recalled product is the 16 oz. TJ Farms Cauliflower, with lot code 2077890089 and UPC code 75544000604-3.

No illnesses connected to the recalled lot codes have been reported to date, officials say. They add that recalled product was distributed in Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Product photos can be seen below.