HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A new survey from Preply.com has ranked states by how often residents say they apologize, and how often they consider their apologies to be sincere.

According to the study, Iowa may be the “sorriest” state, with respondents from the state saying they apologize 4.784 times per day on average. Not far from the top of the list was Kentucky, with residents saying they apologize over three times per day on average putting the state in 6th place.

Elsewhere in the Tri-State, Indiana was ranked 18th in the nation, with a little over three apologies per day. Illinois was tied with Pennsylvania for the 8th least apologetic state, with only 2.755 apologies per day on average from respondents.

However, Pennyslvania residents were ranked as the most sincere when apologizing, and Illinois residents were in third place for sincerity.

For more information, including a breakdown of each state’s score, visit their website.