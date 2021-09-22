Spending bill package heads to senate

(WEHT) – The House approved a combined bill on Tuesday to avoid a government shutdown and raise the debt limit.

The bill would fund the government through December 3 and suspend the debt ceiling until after next year’s mid-term elections. That bill now heads to the senate with only eight days left before the government is expected to run out of money.

Democrats say inaction is dangerous on this bill but Republicans insist it will hit a dead end in the senate.

Brad Byrd talked with Indiana Republican Senator Mike Braun about the bill.