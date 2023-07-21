HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – What’s being called a “game of chicken” is playing out in Washington over the nomination for a new head of the National Institutes of Health.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is refusing to call a hearing on any health nominee until he sees a White House plan to lower drug prices. This was laid out in a recent article by The Hill journalist Nathaniel Weizel, who spoke with Shelley Kirk on Eyewitness News First at Four on Friday.

