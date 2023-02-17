NATIONAL (WEHT) – President Joe Biden released a statement on the mass shooting in Tate County, Mississippi.

In his statement, Biden remarked after 48 days into the year the nation has already suffered at least 73 mass shootings. Biden said federal law enforcement is in close touch with state and local authorities, and he’s directed that all federal support be made available.

In his statement, Biden emphasized that there needed to be more gun laws. Among his suggestions were requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, fully closing the boyfriend loophole to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers, requiring safe storage of guns and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers.

You can view the full statement below.