Storm, an adorable German shepherd that snuck out of her Inglewood home and enjoyed the Metallica concert at nearby SoFi Stadium, is back with her owners after a memorable adventure.

Though it is unclear how exactly Storm got out of her home on Aug. 25, her owners were amused by her fun night out.

“We don’t know how she got out, we checked our cameras and we didn’t see nothing,” owner Kathy Villa told KTLA.

A German shepherd named Storm snuck out of her home near SoFi Stadium and made her way to a Metallica concert all by herself, the band said. (X/@metallica)

She and Aribeth Hurtado found out the pup had gone to the heavy metal show like the rest of us: seeing the photo of Storm sitting among the crowd watching the band.

“I kept reading the captions and I was like, ‘Dude, she was really there,’ in a seat, like if she had bought a ticket,” Villa said.

“We were laughing,” Hurtado said. “We were like, ‘how did she get in the concert and actually sit in a seat? How did she get passed all of the security and the gate and the metal detectors and everything?’ And I’m pretty sure it was super crowded. So she probably just squeezed her way through the crowd and sat down in a seat.”

Storm is described as a calm yet playful dog, so Villa and Hurtado were also surprised that she managed to sit in a seat at all.

“I’m just shocked that she wasn’t jumpy, she likes to jump,” Villa said.

As for Storm’s musical tastes, Villa and Hurtado said they think Storm is a fan of music.

“She should be a musical dog … my family always plays really loud music in the afternoon, so I want to say it wasn’t something that was out of the norm for her, but I would say, at an actual concert, yes,” Hurtado said.

Storm was reunited with her family the following day after being taken to a shelter.

“She had a great time listening to her favorite songs ‘Barx Æterna,’ ‘Master of Puppies’ and ‘The Mailman That Never Comes,’” Metallica said in a social media post.