Study: A state in the Tri-State is in the top fifteen for racial wealth gaps

WALLETHUB (WEHT) – Wallethub.com did a study over which states had the biggest and smallest wealth gaps between races and/or ethnicities.

According to a study by Wallethub.com, there was only one state in the Tri-State where there was a bigger wealth gap between racial and/or ethnic groups. Illinois came in at 13 on the table on WalletHub’s website, while Indiana came in at 29 with Kentucky in 42. This means that Kentucky is one of the states with the smallest racial wealth gaps, while the racial wealth gaps are much bigger in Illinois. The District of Columbia came in at number 1 on the table, while West Virginia came in at number 51.

According to the study by WalletHub, all three states in the Tri-State’s most disadvantaged group appeared to be blacks when it came to money and home ownership, while in terms of educational attainment disadvantages Hispanics ranked as the most disadvantaged in Indiana and Illinois, while in Kentucky it was blacks. A link to the full report can be found here.