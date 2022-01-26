Study: A state in the Tri-State reports a high quit rate

NATIONAL (WEHT) – According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, quits totaled 4.5 million in November, a record high, and have been trending upward since April 2020.

According to a report from ChamberOfCommerce.org, with the report looking at the U.S. states with the highest quit rates in 2021, out of all the states Kentucky had the fourth highest quit rate. ChamberOfCommerce.org says the overall quit rate in Kentucky reached 3.4% in 2021, so Kentucky saw 636,000 quits last year.

According to a report from ChamberOfCommerce.org, while Illinois is not listed, Indiana came in at number 14 out of 15 places for highest quit rates. ChamberOfCommerce.org says Michigan came in at number 15, while Alaska came in at number 1. A link to the full report can be found here.