HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.

A study from the website SweepstakesCasino conducted a survey among over 2,000 working Americans asking if they play games during work hours. 64% of those who responded said they sneak in some game time while on the job. 83% of those who responded also said they considered or took a sick day to fit in more gaming time.

The survey also found puzzle games were the most common games people were playing while on the clock. 77% of those who said they played games said they mainly used their phone to cure their boredom.

According to their data, Colorado leads the states in gaming during work hours, with 88% of Colorado residents in the survey saying they did play games at work. Residents from New Mexico who were surveyed were the least likely to play games at work, with only 20% saying they played games.

In the Tri-State, Indiana tied with Minnesota for 8th place with 75% of respondents answering yes. 69% of those surveyed from Kentucky said they played games, and 56% of those from Illinois said the same.

For more information, you can read the results of the survey on SweepstakesCasino’s website.