(LendingTree.com) – A new study from LendingTree looks at the number of single fathers who live with their children compared to single-mother families, parents living with unmarried partners and parents who live with spouses.

According to analysis of U.S. Census Bureau 2020 American Community Survey microdata, Nevada has the largest rate of single-father families at 6.8% of all parent-child families. New Jersey and Utah tied for the lowest rate of single-father families at 3.6%.

In the Tri-State, Kentucky was tied with Arizona and Vermont at 5.5% at rank 10. Indiana had a rate of 5.3% tieing it at rank 16 with District of Columbia and West Virginia. Illinois came in at rank 44 with a rate of 4.1%

You can read the full results of the analysis here.