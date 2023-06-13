HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A new study from the personal finance website CreditDonkey has compared all 50 states based on the most recent student debt data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to determine the top ten states with the most and least student loan debt.

According to their research, Maryland has the largest amount of student debt in the nation, with an average of $42,543 student loan debt across 864,700 borrowers in the state. Not far from the top spot, Illinois was ranked as the eighth highest in the nation for student loans, with an average of $37,869 across 1,713,900 borrowers.

Elsewhere in the Tri-State, Indiana was ranked as the ninth lowest average student loan debt, with $32,045 across 924,000 borrowers. South Dakota had the lowest in the entire nation, with 135,600 borrowers owing an average of $28,218 each.