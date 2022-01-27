Study: Illinois, Kentucky and Indiana some of the least safe states during COVID-19

Can the omicron variant of the coronavirus result in long COVID? Here’s what we know so far. (Photo: Getty Images)

(WALLETHUB) – WalletHub recently updated their rankings for the safest states during COVID-19 based on the rate of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and the percentage of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

According to the study, Hawaii is the safest out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia, it also had the second lowest death rate and the fifth lowest transmission rate. Oklahoma had the worst ranking out of the nation, as well as the second highest positive testing rate, the third highest hospitalization rate and the fourth highest death rate.

In the Tri-State, Indiana had the second worst ranking in the nation, as well as the third lowest vaccination rate. Kentucky was ranked as the tenth worst ranking. Kentucky also had the second highest hospitalization rate and was tied with Tennessee, Utah, Wyoming, Montana and Oklahoma for the highest transmission rate. Illinois just barely avoided the bottom ten, it was ranked the eleventh worst in the nation and was tied with Massachusetts and Ohio for the highest death rate. However, Illinois also had the third lowest positive testing rate.

For more information, and to read the full study, click here.