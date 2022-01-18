Study: Indiana and Illinois both in top ten best states to drive in

(WALLETHUB) – A new study from WalletHub compared the 50 states across 31 key metrics to find which states were the best to drive in and the worst. The data set ranged from average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion and road quality.

According to the study, Iowa is the best state to drive in, and Hawaii is the worst. In the Tri-State, Illinois ranked ninth place with Indiana just behind it at ten. Kentucky was almost in the top ten, it was ranked number 12.

To learn more, and to see more detailed results of the survey, click here.