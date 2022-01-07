Study: Indiana and Kentucky in top ten states most dependent on coal for electricity

(COMMODITY.COM) – Coal is one of the cheapest energy sources available in the U.S., in part because the U.S. houses a large portion of the world’s coal reserves. But coal also has other environmental and social downsides that have made it a less desirable fuel source.

A new report from Commodity.com looked at the U.S. states that are most dependent on coal for electricity. It found that 68.7% of all electricity generated in Kentucky was from coal, the fourth most dependent in the nation. In Indiana, 53.1% of all electricity generated was from coal, ranking it the seventh most dependent in the nation.

The state that was most dependent on coal according to the report was West Virginia, which generated 88.6% of its electricity through coal.

