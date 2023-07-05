HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – WalletHub has released the results of a study comparing the total monthly energy bills in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to find out which states were the most and least energy-expensive.

The study ranks each state overall by comparing the cost for electricity, natural-gas, motor-fuel and home heating-oil based on the rate of average monthly consumption.

Wyoming was named as the most expensive overall, with a total energy cost of $845, as well as the highest cost per month for both motor-fuel and home heating-oil. The District of Columbia was named the least expensive overall, with a total energy cost of $274. The District of Columbia also had the lowest cost per month for both electricity and motor-fuel.

In the Tri-State, Indiana was named the 10th most expensive overall, with a cost of $545. Indiana also had the third highest cost per month for motor-fuel. Kentucky and Illinois were named 34th and 35th most expensive respectively, both with a combined total cost of $447.

For more details, including a breakdown on the study’s methodology, visit Wallet Hub’s website.