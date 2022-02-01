Study: Indiana ranks among the highest in potholes

QUOTEWIZARD (WEHT) – Indiana is within the top five states with the worst pothole problem.
According to a study by QuoteWizard, Kentucky ranked 16th for potholes, the average pothole repair bill is $306, and drivers between 35 and 44 hit the most potholes. QuoteWizard said that Indiana came in at number 2 as one of the worst states for potholes, while Illinois came in at number 7. QuoteWizard says that Washington state came in at 1, and Wyoming at number 50.
