(WALLETHUB) – In a study released by WalletHub, Indiana ranked highly due to how much their unemployment rates dropped in February.

According to WalletHub, the economy gained 678,000 nonfarm payroll jobs, compared to 481,000 in January. On the list provided by WalletHub, Indiana came in at number 1, Illinois at 28, and Kentucky at 33. The state that bounced back the least was Washington D.C.

A link to the full report can be found here.